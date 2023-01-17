Secret Service doesn't record visitors at Biden's 'weekend White House' where classified docs were found | 16 Jan 2023 | The Secret Service said Monday it does not track who comes and goes from Joe Biden's Delaware residence where classified documents were improperly stored -- despite Biden using the home as a weekend White House. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to the Wilmington house, spending all or part of 167 days there, according to a tally by The Post. Despite the frequency of the president's [sic] trips home, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told FoxNews.com "we don't independently maintain our own visitor logs because it's a private residence." Guglielmi's statement goes beyond two previous claims made by the Secret Service last year to The Post in response to records requests for visitor information at Biden's Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes.