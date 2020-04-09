Secret Service Inadvertently Confirms Gateway Pundit Story About Biden Sexually Assaulting Agent's Girlfriend | 03 Sept 2020 | In 2017, the Gateway Pundit exclusively reported that a Secret Service agent was suspended for a week in 2009 for shoving then-Vice President Joe Biden after he cupped his girlfriend's breast while the couple was taking a photo with him. The situation got so heated, a source who was a Secret Service agent at the time told TGP, that others had to step in to prevent the agent from hitting the then-Vice President. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the agent asserted that, "we had to cancel the VP Christmas get together at the Vice President’s house because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend's asses." The annual party was for agents and Navy personnel who were tasked with protecting the Biden family. The Secret Service has now inadvertently confirmed our report to Judicial Watch, who has filed a lawsuit after the Secret Service failed to respond to a July 14, 2020, administrative appeal challenging its claim that all files related to the 2009 altercation, "ha[d] been destroyed," due to "retention standards."