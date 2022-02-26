Secret Service Unable to Locate Multiple Years of Hunter Biden Travel Records | 26 Feb 2022 | The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) says it cannot locate years of records on communications regarding agents guarding Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden. Hunter Biden was a Secret Service protectee from Jan. 29, 2009, to July 8, 2014, and traveled extensively during that time, including to Russia, China, and India, a congressional investigation found. As part of the probe, which is ongoing, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) have sought records from the Secret Service in their roles as the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Secret Service provided some 261 heavily redacted pages concerning the travel but did not provide any records from 2010, 2011, or 2013.