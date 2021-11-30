Secretary of Defense Sends out Memo to Force Full Vaccination of All Members of the Armed Forces Under DoD Authority | 30 Nov 2021 | The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Air Force last week announced that anyone not vaccinated for COVID is no longer eligible for a permanent change of station. Today the Secretary of Defense dropped another memorandum to all the Secretaries of the Military Departments. The memo directs the secretaries to immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces. This includes all members under Department of Defense authority on active duty or in the Ready Reserve including the National Guard. Contact the Department of Defense here.