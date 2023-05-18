A secretive annual meeting attended by the world's elite has AI top of the agenda --The annual Bilderberg event is shrouded in mystery, with discussions held behind closed doors and under Chatham House rules. | 18 May 2023 | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will join forces with key leadership from companies like Microsoft and Google this week as a secretive meeting of the business and political elite kick-starts in Lisbon, Portugal. Artificial intelligence will top the agenda as the ChatGPT chief meets with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, DeepMind head Demis Hassabis and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt at the annual Bilderberg Meeting. The tech titans will be joined by political heavyweights including former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for a range of discussions spanning international relations, trade, energy and finance. All in, around 130 participants from 23 countries are set to attend the private meeting... Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, BP chief Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, investor Peter Thiel and a number of EU politicians will also be there. The three-day event, which this year runs from Thursday to Sunday, is shrouded in mystery, with clandestine talks held behind closed doors and subject to Chatham House rules, meaning the identity and affiliation of speakers must not be disclosed. [See also: List of Participants 2023. For more on Chatham House rules and their role in the Great Reset, Michael Rectenwald has written The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda.]