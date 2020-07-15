Security for Minneapolis Council members who called to defund police totaled $152G --A proposal to defund the police and replace it with a different model of community safety is being reviewed | 14 July 2020 | The taxpayers of Minneapolis will foot a $152,000 bill for security services given to three members of the City Council who received death threats following their calls to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd's death. According to an investigative report by the local Fox 9 news outlet , the three council members, Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8), Phillipe Cunningham (Ward 4), and Alondra Cano (Ward 9), were granted a security detail shortly after Memorial Day, which cost the city about $4,500 a day and ended on June 29. Two security firms Aegis and BelCom were reportedly hired because police officials were overwhelmed with security needs following George Floyd's death in police custody and the demonstrations that ensued for weeks after.