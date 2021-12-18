Sema4 pulls out of COVID-19 testing contract with Connecticut | 17 Dec 2021 | Sema4, the Stamford-based laboratory ensnared in a controversy over investments made by a venture capital firm founded by Gov. Ned Lamont's wife, will no longer provide COVID-19 testing... Sema4 was one of four companies hired in May 2020 by the state Department of Public Health to manage 23 testing sites across the state, according to DPH officials. The company notified some of its testing partners this week that it will exit the testing business by mid-January and return to its core business, which is genomic testing. The company's contracts with the state have come under scrutiny because Annie Lamont's firm, Oak HC/FT, is an investor. Oak HC/FT invested twice in Sema4, which has received millions of dollars from the state to perform COVID testing.