Sen. Blumenthal's ratings in decline --Approval at 12-year low as Biden's ratings also drop in Connecticut, nation | 5 June 2022 | For decades, Democrat Richard Blumenthal has ranked among Connecticut's best-known and most popular politicians. But this year is different. Blumenthal's popularity has dropped among an uneasy electorate as Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, suffers from sluggish poll ratings in both Connecticut and nationwide. A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Blumenthal with his lowest approval rating since being elected to the U.S. Senate nearly 12 years ago. The latest survey showed 45% of registered voters approve of his job performance, while 43% disapprove. Among the all-important independent voters, Blumenthal’s numbers were under water with 41% approving and 44% disapproving.