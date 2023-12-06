Sen. Chuck Grassley Reveals Foreign National in Alleged Biden Burisma Bribe Scheme Has 17 Audio Recordings of Joe and Hunter Biden He Kept as 'Insurance Policy' | 12 June 2023 | Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) made a Senate floor speech Monday afternoon on the controversy about the FD-1023 FBI document that contains credible allegation that Joe Biden received a $5 million bribe from an executive with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma while he was vice president. In the speech, Grassley said the version of the FD-1023 shown the House Oversight Committee last week was heavily redacted but that Grassley had seen one with far fewer redactions. He then revealed that the foreign national behind the bribe said he kept audio recordings of conversations with Joe Biden (2) and Hunter Biden (15). There is also an allegation that Joe was involved in Burisma hiring Hunter. Grassley is calling for the public release of the FD-1023 "without unnecessary redactions."