Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill Prohibiting Vaccine Mandate for Minors | 6 Nov 2021 | U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced legislation that would prohibit the federal government and any entity at the federal, state, and local level that receives federal funding--including school districts--from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors."Parents should have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor," he said... The bill would prohibit the federal government and any recipient of federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services and/or the CDC at the state, local, tribal, or territorial level from requiring any individual aged 18 or younger to get a COVID-19 vaccine.