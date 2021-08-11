Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill Prohibiting Vaccine Mandate for Minors | 6 Nov 2021 | U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced legislation that would prohibit the federal government and any entity at the federal, state, and local level that receives federal funding--including school districts--from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. "Parents should have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor," he said. “My view on the COVID-19 vaccine has remained clear: no mandates of any kind." The bill would prohibit the federal government and any recipient of federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services and/or the CDC at the state, local, tribal, or territorial level from requiring any individual aged 18 or younger to get a COVID-19 vaccine.