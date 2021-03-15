Sen. Cruz: US Military 'Launching Political Attacks' Against Tucker Carlson, Requests Meeting | 14 March 2021 | Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he requested a meeting with the head of the U.S. Marine Corps after one of its units tweeted statements insulting Tucker Carlson, along with unusually bellicose comments about the Fox News host. "Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions," Cruz wrote on Twitter, saying he requested a meeting with the commandant of the Marines. "Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I've demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it." Cruz, in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, wrote that he is "deeply troubled" by how the Pentagon has "[mobilized] systematic, public attacks against television host Tucker Carlson that in substance, tone, and political resonance are inexplicably inappropriate."