Sen. Johnson Calls for Congress to Investigate Vaccine Manufacturers and Covid Vax Approval Process in Response to Project Veritas Exposé on Pfizer | 26 Jan 2023 | Senator Ron Johnson on Thursday called for Congress to investigate vaccine manufacturers and the Covid vax approval process in response to a Project Veritas explosive undercover video exposing Pfizer's alleged plans to "mutate" the Covid virus. Pfizer is experimenting with dangerous gain-of-function on Covid-19, according to a director of research for the pharma company. "Federal health agencies have been captured by Big Pharma and grossly derelict in their duties throughout the pandemic." Ron Johnson said. "It's time for Congress to thoroughly investigate vaccine manufacturers and the entire COVID vaccine approval process," he said.