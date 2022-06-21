Sen. Johnson Demands DOD Contractor Turn Over Military's Medical Database Records | 21 June 2022 | Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is asking the company that manages the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) to turn over records after the company failed to fully comply with a previous request seeking information about its "awareness of potential data problems" with the military's database. This is the second time Johnson has requested the records from Unissant Inc. Johnson's office previously sent three letters to the DOD following allegations by DOD whistleblowers that the DMED showed significant increases in registered medical diagnoses in 2021 following the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines and implementation of the DOD's vaccine mandate.