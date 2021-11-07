Sen. Rand Paul to Introduce Bill to Bar 'Farce' Mask Mandate on Planes | 11 July 2021 | Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that he will reintroduce legislation that would bar the public transportation mask mandates on airplanes that were implemented earlier this year by the federal government. "When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!" he wrote last week on Twitter. On his second day in office, Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring that face coverings be worn when using all forms of public transportation, including inside airports and on airplanes.