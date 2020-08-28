Sen. Rand Paul thanks DC cops for saving him from 'crazed mob' after RNC --"Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House," Paul tweeted | 28 Aug 2020 | U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he was attacked by a "crazed mob" of more than 100 people after leaving the White House following President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican Convention. "Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House, he wrote on Twitter early Friday. "Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob." Video on social media appeared to show a crowd chasing and jeering Paul, who was escorted by D.C. police as he returned to his hotel. An officer was captured on video being shoved by a protester and was nearly knocked over. Paul appeared to help steady the officer.