Sen. Ron Johnson demands answers from Biden on administration's work with Big Tech to censor online posts --Sen. Johnson called the Biden administration's 'flagging' of social media posts 'a dangerous assault on freedom of speech' | 26 July 2021 | Sen. Ron Johnson and several of his GOP colleagues are demanding answers from Joe Biden regarding the White House's admission that the administration is collaborating with social media companies to 'flag' Americans' posts for 'disinformation.' "Big Tech has now become Big Brother," Johnson, R-Wis., told FOX Business. "It's the Big Brother arm of big government and it should concern and frighten every American." "It is outrageous the Biden administration is coordinating with Big Tech to infringe on American citizens' First Amendment freedoms," Johnson told FOX Business. "This is a dangerous assault on freedom of speech and Big Tech, the mainstream media and the administration have no credibility in determining what is and isn't misinformation."