Sen. Ron Johnson Introduces Bill That Would Block Federal Agencies From Interfering With Doctors Right to Treat Patients | 18 Feb 2022 | Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson introduced legislation Wednesday that would block federal agencies from interfering with doctors' rights to treat patients. The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation which was cosponsored by Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee. The bill is titled the "The Right to Treat Act" and would make it so no federal agency would have the authority to regulate the practice of medicine and that no federal law, rule, regulation, or policy would restrict the distribution of FDA approved drugs or a Right to Try drug. Many other countries have experimented with other drugs to help prevent or treat COVID-19. The drug Ivermectin has reportedly been investigated in Japan and in the U.K. In early February, a Japanese pharmaceutical company found that Ivermectin had an "antiviral effect" against COVID-19.