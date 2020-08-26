Sen. Tim Scott: My Family Went From Cotton to Congress in One Lifetime | 24 Aug 2020 | Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) addressed the Republican National Convention as the keynote speaker on Monday night. "My grandfather's 99th birthday would have been tomorrow," Scott said. "Growing up, he had to cross the street if a white person was coming. He suffered the indignity of being forced out of school as a third grader to pick cotton, and never learned to read or write." "Yet, he lived to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and Senate," Scott continued. "Our family went from Cotton to Congress in one lifetime. And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last."