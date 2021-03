Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Package on Party-Line Vote | 06 March 2021 | The Senate approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package Saturday on a party-line vote. All 50 Democrats voted for the relief bill while all Republicans but one absent voted against the bill. The bill, also known as the American Rescue Plan or H.R. 1319, was passed by the House on Feb. 27 by a vote of 219–212, with all Republicans and two Democrats voting against it.