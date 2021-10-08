Senate approves $1T infrastructure plan in win for Biden --17 corporatist RINOs back legislation that includes pilot program to tax drivers per mile, with facial recognition software installed in every car to spy on drivers | 10 Aug 2021 | The Senate on Tuesday passed a major $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill in a significant show of bipartisan force that marked a big step forward for Joe Biden's domestic agenda. The vote was 69-30, with 19 Republicans -- including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell -- joining all Democrats to approve major investments to the nation's roads, bridges, railways and more. To mark the achievement, Kamala Harris came to the Capitol to preside over the Senate and announced the successful vote. The GOP members [deep-state dirt-bags] who voted in favor of the $1 trillion bill were Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Jim Risch of Idaho, Mitt Romney of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.