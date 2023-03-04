Senate Bill 686 Gives WEF Full Control Over America, Gives Citizens 20 Years in Prison for Dissenting | 1 April 2023 | Senate Bill 686, also known as the TikTok Ban Bill, gives Americans 20 years in prison for spreading disinformation... The so-called TikTok Ban Bill is a Trojan Horse pretending to be a bill targeting ByteDance, the Chinese owners of TikTok, while it actually targets ordinary Americans who disagree with the Biden administration and the globalist elite agenda [by the World Economic Forum] coming out of Davos. Senate Bill 686, also known as the Restrict Act, is far worse than anything we have seen for decades. This bill has bipartisan support to turn the internet over to an AI spy system to control everything Americans say and do. The RESTRICT Act law would grant the White House, through the Commerce Department, the ability to go after anyone and any company that they they deem a national security risk. This includes anybody spreading any information that goes against the government of the day and the globalist narrative.