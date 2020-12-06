Senate committee approves over 50 subpoenas for investigation of Mueller probe | 11 June 2020 | The Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday voted along party lines to authorize 53 subpoenas in its investigation into the FBI and special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. The move is the latest escalation of the Republicans probe that Democrats say is simply an election-year political move to appease the president. President Donald Trump has said he would not sign a FISA reform bill that is now stalled in the Senate until an investigation into the FBI's role of approving FISA applications for Trump campaign official Carter Page... Officials on the subpoena list include former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former Obama chief of staff Dennis McDonough, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe as well as former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and current FBI Director Christopher Wray.