Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer calls for Trump's immediate removal from office --Schumer says that if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not move to invoke the 25th Amendment, Congress should reconvene to impeach Trump. | 07 Jan 2021 | The top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer called for President Donald Trump's removal Thursday a day after a mob spurred by the president overran the Capitol as lawmakers tallied President-elect Joe Biden's presidential win. "What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States [by the deep state, invoking tactics used for years by the CIA and other intelligence agencies in Egypt, Ukraine, etc., to foment color revolutions to replace leaders the US govt didn't like], incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer," the New York Democrat said in a statement. "The quickest and most effective way - it can be done today - to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment," he continued. "If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."