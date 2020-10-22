Senate Democrats to boycott Barrett's Judiciary Committee vote Thursday --'We will not grant this process any further legitimacy,' Chuck Schumer says. | 21 Oct 2020 | Senate Democrats plan to boycott Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's Judiciary Committee vote Thursday in an act of protest, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote at 1 p.m. to advance Barrett’s nomination to the floor. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said this week that the Senate will hold a final vote on Barrett’s nomination Monday. The boycott won't prevent Barrett's nomination from moving ahead, with Republicans on the committee vowing to confirm her.