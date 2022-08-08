Senate Democrats Pass Biden's Massive Tax-and-Spend Bill - Kamala Harris Casts Tie-Breaking Vote | 7 Aug 2022 | Senate Democrats on Sunday passed Joe Biden’s massive tax-and-spend bill dubbed the 'Inflation Reduction Act.' The bill was passed in a 51-50 party-line vote after a 2-day vote-a-rama. Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. The bill, which passed the senate through budget reconciliation, will head to the House of Representatives for a Friday vote. More than 230 economists wrote letters to Congress warning that the 'Inflation Reduction Act' will make inflation worse.