Senate Democrats Urge Biden to Declare a 'Climate Emergency' | 18 July 2022 | Senate Democrats are urging the White House to declare a "climate emergency” while dismissing any optimism that a climate change package could be moved swiftly through Congress in September. "The potential to enact the legislation is dead," Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday evening. "This then frees up the president to use the full powers of the executive branch. And those full powers certainly include a climate emergency." Such a move could give Joe Biden broad executive authority to redirect funds for clean energy projects or restrict offshore oil drilling. The president could even use the power to curtail the movement of fossil fuels on pipelines, trains and ships.