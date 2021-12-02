Senate GOP gripped by conviction vote intrigue --As the Trump defense made its argument on Friday, Republicans privately estimated between 5 and 10 of their senators are seriously weighing conviction. | 12 Feb 2021 | Six GOP senators voted this week to move forward with President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. But Republicans believe several more of them may be considering conviction. As the Trump defense made its argument on Friday, Republicans privately estimated between 5 and 10 of their senators are seriously weighing conviction. There's no official whip count, and the matter is not being discussed at party meetings, leaving many in the 50-member conference to only guess at their colleague's inclinations.