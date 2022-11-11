Senate GOP won't move leadership elections despite calls for delay --Sens. Cruz, Rubio and others said a delay is needed, but those calls are being ignored so far | 11 Nov 2022 | Senate Republicans won't delay their leadership elections set for next week despite a growing number of calls from conservative senators who want a postponement and are growing frustrated with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other leaders. "It makes no sense for Senate to have leadership elections before GA runoff," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted Friday. "We don’t yet know whether we’ll have a majority & Herschel Walker deserves a say in our leadership. Critically, we need to hear a specific plan for the next 2 yrs from any candidate for leadership." Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also tweeted Friday that the leadership vote "should be postponed." Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., tweeted in support of Rubio's proposition. So did Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has vocally opposed bringing McConnell back as the top Senate Republican. But a Senate GOP aide confirmed to Fox News Digital that elections will go on as planned. [Deep-state dirt-bag Mitch McConnell wants to ensure Biden's Great Reset agenda goes forward along with the funding other neocon RINO sociopaths and ensure we have perpetual rigged elections. --LRP]