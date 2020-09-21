Senate Intelligence Committee rejects request by GOP senators for documents from Russia investigation | 14 Sept 2020 | The Republican and Democratic leaders on the Senate Intelligence Committee rejected a broad request from two Republican Senate leaders seeking access to the panel's records to assist in their investigation into the Trump-Russia investigators. Acting Chairman [deep-state dirt-bag] Marco Rubio of Florida and Vice Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia rejected a late August letter from Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who said that they "respect the authority" of the Senate Intelligence Committee to protect its interests, adding that "ultimately, we have the right as United States Senators" to access the records... Grassley and Johnson told the Senate Intelligence Committee they also wanted records related to the CIA's contacts with Perkins Coie lawyers Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias. Elias hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which then hired British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the anti-Trump dossier. Both Sussmann and Elias had contact with Steele during the 2016 election.