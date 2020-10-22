Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett's nomination | 22 Oct 2020 | The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the election. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance the nomination, while all 10 Democrats boycotted the vote. With Democrats absent, large photographs of people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health care were placed in front of their empty chairs at the meeting. Democrats have raised concerns that Barrett would vote to overturn the ACA if confirmed to the court, given her previous criticism of a ruling upholding the law. However, the Democrats' boycott did not stop Republicans from moving forward with her nomination.