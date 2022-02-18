Senate narrowly defeats two vaccine defund amendments - four Republicans absent from vote | 18 Feb 2022 | Late Thursday, the United States Senate defeated two amendments that would have stripped out funding for the Biden regime to enforce its various vaccine mandates. Americans for Limited Government led a national campaign to urge support for Sen. Mike Lee's (R-Utah) amendment to a temporary government funding bill. Lee's amendment would have defunded all enforcement of the Biden vaccine mandates affecting American workers, including federal contractors, military personnel, and healthcare workers. The online campaign, DefundtheMandates.com, resulted in 24.6 million emails being sent to Congress urging them to defund the vaccine mandates... On a straight party line vote, 46 Republicans voted in favor of the amendment and 47 Democrats opposed to it. Four Republicans [RINOs], Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), James Inhofe (Okla.), Richard Burr (N.C.), and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) were absent from the vote.