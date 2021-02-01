Senate Overrides Trump's Veto of NDAA, 13 Members Uphold Veto | 01 Jan 2021 | The Senate voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2021. The upper house on Friday afternoon passed the bill without the president's signature with an 80--13 vote--the first time a Trump veto has been overridden. The debate over the bill was ended earlier in the day with the same result. Thirteen senators voted to sustain Trump's veto of the bill, including Republicans Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and John Kennedy (R-La.). Across the aisle, supporters were Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).