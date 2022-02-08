Senate passes relief act for veteran victims of burn pits | 2 Aug 2022 | The Senate on Tuesday passed the PACT Act to provide relief funds to veterans who suffered injuries or health impairment from exposure to burn pits while stationed abroad. The upper chamber passed the measure 86-11 after Republicans initially objected to the bill's passage, according to Business Insider. It previously passed the bill on a 84-14 vote in June, but changes in the reconciliation process led to the holdup. Burn pits are refuse piles the military often employs at its installations in underdeveloped countries. Personnel who serve at locations with burn pits often find themselves exposed to harmful chemicals as a result of burning the waste.