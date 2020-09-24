Senate report links Hunter Biden to 'prostitution or human trafficking ring' | 23 Sept 2020 | Hunter Biden allegedly sent "thousands of dollars" to people who appear to be involved in the sex industry, according to Wednesday’s report released by Senate Republicans. The report claims unspecified records show that Biden "has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine." "The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what 'appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.'" The allegations are contained in a footnote to a section of the report that details potential "criminal concerns and extortion threats" involving Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family. The report also cites "extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden's alleged involvement with prostitution services."