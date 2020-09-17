Senate Republicans Lindsey Graham and others, who push for cheap foreign labor to replace US workers, signal openness to working with Biden | 17 Sept 2020 | Senate Republicans [certain deep-state scum-bags] are signaling they are open to cutting deals with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden if he wins the White House in November. GOP senators -- adding the caveat that they are supportive of President Trump -- say there is room for agreement with a Biden administration, particularly on areas like trade or immigration, if they hold on to the Senate majority in November... Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he would be willing to try to help Biden cut legislative deals, though he questioned if Democrats, who are expected to keep control of the House, would go along. "It's hard to project what the attitudes would be in the House, but I would try to help him," Graham said. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who would chair the Senate Judiciary Committee if Republicans hold on to the majority, pointed to energy, agriculture and trade as areas where he thought the two parties could reach agreements.