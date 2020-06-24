Senate Republicans' police reform bill fails on test vote amid Democratic opposition | 24 June 2020 | A Republican-authored police reform bill failed in a Senate test vote Wednesday after Democrats opposed the bill on the basis it did not go far enough -- sparking a furious war of words on the floor and marking an apparent impasse just weeks after George Floyd's death led to calls for new legislation. The procedural vote on whether to start debate was 55-45; it needed 60 votes in order to proceed. Republicans had 53 votes, but not enough Democrats joined them. This effectively freezes police reform in Congress for now, even if the House approves its own measure on Thursday.