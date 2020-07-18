Senate Republicans release files they say 'undercut' Steele dossier --The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday released newly declassified documents | 17 July 2020 | The Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday released newly declassified documents that they say "significantly undercut" the "reliability" of the infamous Steele dossier from the Russia probe, as well as the accuracy and reliability of the factual assertions in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The first document, which the committee said spanned 57 pages, is a summary of a three-day interview with ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele's primary sub-source. Steele authored the unverified anti-Trump dossier of claims about alleged ties between Donald Trump and Russia that served as the basis for FISA warrants obtained against Page. The source, according to the committee, told the FBI in interviews in January and March of 2017 that the information contained in the anti-Trump dossier was unreliable. The document revealed that the dossier was "unsubstantiated and unreliable," according to sources who reviewed it, and showed that the FBI was on notice of the dossier’s credibility problems, yet continued to seek further FISA warrant renewals for Page.