Senate Republicans target Google with bill to stop Gmail from allegedly sending GOP political emails to spam --Bill would ban email services from applying filtering algorithms to messages from federal political campaigns | 14 June 2022 | Sen. John Thune and more than 20 other Senate Republicans are introducing a bill to ban email providers from using algorithms to sort emails sent by federal political campaigns, as they tear into Google for alleged political bias. The bill from Thune, R-S.D., is a reaction to a study from North Carolina State University that found Gmail sends a much higher percentage of Republican candidates' emails to spam than Democrats... Called the Political BIAS Emails Act, the bill would ban email services from applying filtering algorithms to messages from federal political campaigns.