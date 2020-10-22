Senate subpoenas Facebook, Twitter CEOs over handling of Post's Hunter Biden story | 22 Oct 2020 | Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey are being called to Capitol Hill to answer for their companies' censorship of the New York Post’s expose on the Biden family’s foreign business dealings. Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday authorized subpoenas for the Facebook and Twitter CEOs after accusing them of engaging in "suppression and/or censorship" of The Post’s reporting. The Post earlier this month reported on an email to Hunter Biden from an adviser to the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma thanking him for the "opportunity" to meet his father. At the time, Hunter Biden served on the board and his father was vice president. Twitter has refused to unlock The Post's account unless the news organization deletes tweets about its own reporting. Facebook, meanwhile, suppressed the story in users' news feeds.