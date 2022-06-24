Senate Votes 65-33 to Approve Gun Control Legislation and Red Flag Laws; 15 Republicans, Including Mitch McConnell, Voted With Democrats | 23 June 2022 | The US Senate on Thursday evening voted 65-33 to approve the Safer Communities Act - a sweeping gun control legislation that includes "red flag" laws. All senators who caucus with the Democrats voted "yay" - and 15 Republicans joined the Democrats and voted "yay." Here are the 15 Republican Senators who caved and bowed to the Democrats' demands: Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Senate minority leader; Roy Blunt, MS; Richard Burr, NC; Shelley Moore Capito, WV; Bill Cassidy, LA; Susan Collins, ME; John Cornyn, TX; Joni Ernst, IA; Lindsey Graham, SC; Lisa Murkowski, AK; Rob Portman, OH; Mitt Romney, UT; Thom Tillis, NC; Pat Toomey, PA; Todd Young, IN.