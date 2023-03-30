Senate Votes 68-23 to End Covid Emergency | 29 March 2023 | The Senate on Wednesday voted 68 to 23 to end the Covid emergency. The House already passed the resolution 229-197. Joe Biden is not expected to veto the resolution. The Hill reported: "The Senate on Wednesday passed a GOP-led resolution that would end the COVID-19 national emergency that's been in place since 2020. The measure passed the upper chamber 68-23. A similar resolution sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) passed the Senate last year, but did not advance in the Democratically-controlled House. This year it passed the House 229-197, with 11 Democrats joining all Republicans."