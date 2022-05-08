Senate Votes 95-1 to Expand NATO Into Sweden and Finland --Josh Hawley (R-MO) voted 'no,' Rand Paul (R-KY) voted 'present' | 3 Aug 2022 | The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a resolution approving Sweden and Finland’s bids for NATO membership, demonstrating the bipartisan consensus on expanding the military alliance further on Russia’s border. The measure passed the Senate in a vote of 95-1-1, with only Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) voting "no," and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voting "present." ...An amendment that Paul tried to add to the resolution would have emphasized that Article 5, NATO's mutual defense clause, does not supersede congressional authorization for war. But the amendment failed in a vote of 10-87.