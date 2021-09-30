Senate votes to avoid government shutdown with short-term funding bill --Possible government shutdown is one of several political issues being followed closely by the markets | 30 Sept 2021 | The Senate on Thursday approved a bill to fund the government through Dec. 3 and avert a government shutdown for now. It's one of several political issues being followed closely by the markets, which have fallen Thursday amid uncertainty about the passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion spending package. Sixty-five senators voted in favor of the short-term funding bill, which did not include a provision to raise the debt ceiling. Thirty-five no votes were not enough to sink the bill, which needed 60 votes to pass.