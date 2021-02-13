Senate Votes to Call Witnesses, Lengthening Trump Impeachment Trial | 13 Feb 2021 | The Senate voted Saturday to allow witnesses to be called during former President Donald Trump's impeachment [show] trial following a surprise request by Democratic House managers seeking to subpoena a GOP congresswoman for her testimony and notes. By a 55-45 margin, five Republicans joined all Democrats on a vote "to consider and debate under the impeachment rules any motion to subpoena witnesses and or documents." It was a stunning turn of events after Democrats signaled that they wouldn't press for witnesses and instead move straight to closing arguments and a final vote on whether to convict Trump for "incitement of insurrection." The accelerated trial was set to conclude on Saturday but will now likely be extended with an unknown timeline.