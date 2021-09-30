Senate Votes Down Republican Amendment to Block Biden Vaccine Mandate | 30 Sept 2021 | The Senate on Sept. 30 defeated a Republican amendment that attempted to block Joe Biden's announced mandate for private businesses with 100 or more workers. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) introduced the amendment to a government funding measure, blocking the usage of federal money for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Republicans and Democrats split 50–50 on the vote, falling short of the 60 votes required to pass the amendment... "No precedent exists in American history for punishing private employers who don't enforce government vaccination edicts," Marshall said. "Astonishingly, House Democrats included fines up to $700,000 on businesses that have unvaccinated employees as a way to pay for their out-of-control spending."