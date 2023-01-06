Senate votes to kill $400 billion student loan handout, sets up fifth Biden veto --The Senate and the House have now voted to kill Biden's plan | 1 June 2023 | The Senate voted Thursday to scrap Joe Biden's proposal to forgive more than $400 billion in student loan debt, a vote that is expected to force Biden to issue his fifth presidential veto since taking office. In a 52-46 vote, the Senate passed a resolution disapproving of the Department of Education rule implementing Biden's plan. The vote was successful thanks to Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who voted with all 49 Republicans to scrap the loan bailout. The Senate vote followed last week's 218-203 vote in the House to kill the program that Republicans have said is unfair to Americans who either never took out student loans or paid them off.