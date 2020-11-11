Senator Asks DOJ If Hunter Biden's Chinese Business Deals Complied With Foreign Agent Registration Law | 10 Nov 2020 | Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley called on the Justice Department Tuesday to assess whether Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, should have registered as foreign agents of China for their work with a Chinese energy firm. According to a Senate report released in September, the Chinese company, CEFC China Energy, wired Hunter Biden at least $5 million from August 2017 through October 2018 to help develop investment deals for the company in the U.S. and other countries. CEFC also paid Biden’s law firm $1 million in March 2018 to represent Dr. Patrick Ho, a former CEFC executive who was indicted for bribery related to business deals in Africa.