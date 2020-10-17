Senator Cotton to Big Tech After Censorship of Biden-Burisma Report: 'Winter Is Coming' | 16 Oct 2020 | Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Thursday warned Big Tech “oligarchs” that they will soon face regulation, after Twitter and Facebook censored reports from the New York Post that were unflattering to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. After the first of the series of articles published, Facebook reduced the articles' distribution and Twitter slapped a warning label on the stories and locked accounts belonging to the Post and those associated with the Trump campaign, claiming the stories violated their policy on hacked material... Republican senators requested subpoenas for the heads of Facebook and Twitter to testify before the Senate. "You have big tech oligarchs declaring war on Donald Trump, on the Republican Party, on conservatives across America," Cotton said on a Trump campaign press call on Thursday. "Refusing to allow people to post the url of a story, and then they just issue a mealy-mouthed apology saying that they could have communicated better...that is not exactly the standard that big tech oligarchs apply to every story about Donald Trump for the last five years," he said. "And for all of those tech oligarchs who think they can get away with this, I will simply say that winter is coming."