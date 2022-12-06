Senators Reach Agreement on Gun Control, Including Red Flag Laws to Take Guns from Law-Abiding Americans --Here are the 10 Republicans who joined the Dems | 12 June 2022 | A group of bipartisan senators on Sunday reached an agreement on principle for gun legislation which includes "red flag" laws. 10 Republicans joined the Democrats and bowed to their demands. "The group on the release includes Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr of North Carolina, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania," CNN reported.